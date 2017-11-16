ASEAN on China, Solano on Castillo, Da Vinci painting sold for P450M | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations avoids hitting China in its Chairman's Statement. The Philippines pulls ahead of China in the 3rd quarter of 2017 after reporting a 6.9% growth in its gross domestic product. The camp of Aegis Juris fraternity member John Paul Solano insists freshman law student Horacio Castillo III did not die of hazing. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque refuses to comment on a post by Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson misquoting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A 500-year-old painting believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci sells for $450.3 million.
