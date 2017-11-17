Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:49 PM, November 17, 2017

An Amnesty International report says local terrorists and government forces both committed violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law during the Marawi siege. The Philippine Statistics Authority says there are 100.9 million Filipinos in the country as of August 1, 2015. Google, Facebook and other tech firms join global news organizations in an initiative aimed at identifying 'trustworthy' news sources, in the latest effort to combat online misinformation.