AFP on NPA, Orbos on jeepney modernization, Locsin on Rohingya | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Armed Forces of the Philippines agrees with President Rodrigo Duterte that communist rebels should be tagged as 'terrorists.' Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos says deteriorated public utility vehicles will be phased out starting January. Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations Teddy Locsin says he would push for the country's abstention instead of voting against, when a UN draft resolution goes to plenary.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
