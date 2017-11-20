Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:15 PM, November 20, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Armed Forces of the Philippines agrees with President Rodrigo Duterte that communist rebels should be tagged as 'terrorists.' Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos says deteriorated public utility vehicles will be phased out starting January. Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations Teddy Locsin says he would push for the country's abstention instead of voting against, when a UN draft resolution goes to plenary.