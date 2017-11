Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:05 PM, November 21, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez was only joking about including him in the ruling PDP-Laban's 2019 senatorial slate. Senate Majority Leader Tito Sotto plans to file a cyber-libel complaint against 'Cocoy' Dayao. United States President Donald Trump says North Korea is a state sponsor of terrorism.