Plunder complaint vs Abaya and Aquino, Roque on Santiago, Robredo on Marcos | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Transportation Department files a plunder complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against half of former president Benigno Aquino's Cabinet over the alleged anomalous contracts for the MRT3. Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio questions Free Legal Assistance Group lawyer Chel Diokno on what the police means by 'neutralizing' suspects. Malacañang distances itself from a complaint it presented the day before as one of the reasons that led to the firing of former Dangerous Drugs Board chief Dionisio Santiago. Vice President Leni Robredo's camp accuses former senator Bongbong Marcos of 'misleading' the Supreme Court by including unregistered voters in his list of proposed witnesses for the electoral protest. United States President Donald Trump says North Korea is a state sponsor of terrorism.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita