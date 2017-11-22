Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:16 PM, November 22, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte says he will reject the recommendation of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council to lift the ban on open-pit mining. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano downplays the 2016 arbitral award won by the Philippines against China, and says it is enough to cite a 1982 convention in statements about the South China Sea dispute. United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein slams President Rodrigo Duterte for threatening to slap UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard.