Duterte on open-pit mining, Cayetano on arbitral award, UN Human Rights Chief | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will reject the recommendation of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council to lift the ban on open-pit mining. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano downplays the 2016 arbitral award won by the Philippines against China, and says it is enough to cite a 1982 convention in statements about the South China Sea dispute. United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein slams President Rodrigo Duterte for threatening to slap UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita