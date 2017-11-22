Sereno impeachment complaint, Peace Process canceled, Roque on human rights | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's lawyers say they are 'inclined' to have the impeachment proceedings against the chief magistrate 'expedited.' The Philippine government cancels 'all planned meetings' with the Communist Party of the Philippines, effectively suspending the peace process again. President Rodrigo Duterte designates Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque as his adviser on human rights. Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales says pressing complaints before her office will be addressed before her term ends in July 2018. A United States Navy aircraft with 11 people aboard crashes into the Philippine Sea while en route to an aircraft carrier.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita