Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:34 PM, November 23, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte brings back the Philippine National Police to his war on drugs. Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez tenders his irrevocable resignation due to the ongoing mess surrounding the MRT. The North Korean soldier who dramatically defected through the demilitarized zone has been captivated by American crime dramas and sci-fi thrillers since he woke up in a South Korean hospital.