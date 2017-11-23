PNP in war on drugs, DOTr Usec resigns, North Korean defector | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte brings back the Philippine National Police to his war on drugs. Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez tenders his irrevocable resignation due to the ongoing mess surrounding the MRT. The North Korean soldier who dramatically defected through the demilitarized zone has been captivated by American crime dramas and sci-fi thrillers since he woke up in a South Korean hospital.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita