Leftist ‘legal fronts,’ Roque rides MRT, Go’s heroics | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says conspiracy to commit terrorism is enough of a basis to tag members of non-armed leftist 'legal fronts' as terrorists. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's camp says lawyer Larry Gadon is using the resources of the House of Representatives to 'fish' for evidence in the impeachment complaint he filed against the chief magistrate. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says his one-and-a-half-hour experience riding the MRT3 and LRT1 is 'not that bad.' Senators question the Justice Department's decision clearing former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon in the P6.4-billion worth of smuggled shabu from China under his term. The Ateneo Blue Eagle Isaac Go is the undisputed hero in his team's Final 4 victory against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita