Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 8:42 PM, November 23, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says conspiracy to commit terrorism is enough of a basis to tag members of non-armed leftist 'legal fronts' as terrorists. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's camp says lawyer Larry Gadon is using the resources of the House of Representatives to 'fish' for evidence in the impeachment complaint he filed against the chief magistrate. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says his one-and-a-half-hour experience riding the MRT3 and LRT1 is 'not that bad.' Senators question the Justice Department's decision clearing former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon in the P6.4-billion worth of smuggled shabu from China under his term. The Ateneo Blue Eagle Isaac Go is the undisputed hero in his team's Final 4 victory against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.