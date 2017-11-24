Aguirre orders DAP probe, Sison on Duterte, Abella at DFA | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre signs two Department Orders authorizing a probe into the Disbursement Acceleration Program and a malversation complaint filed against former president Benigno Aquino. National Democratic Front chief political consultant Jose Maria Sison calls President Rodrigo Duterte 'the Number 1 terrorist in the Philippines.' President Rodrigo Duterte designates former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella as Foreign undersecretary.
