Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:40 PM, November 24, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Commission on Elections commissioner Sheriff Abas as the new Comelec chairman. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says President Rodrigo Duterte's order naming the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as the 'sole agency' in charge of the war on drugs bars the National Bureau of Investigation from investigating former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon. President Rodrigo Duterte orders government officials to secure the speedy conviction of the Maguindanao massacre suspects. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says the Justice Department is investigating the liabilities of former Cabinet officials of the Aquino administration in an P8.7 billion scam involving fake road rights of way. Is boxing champ Manny Pacquiao challenging mixed martial arts champ Conor McGregor to a boxing match?