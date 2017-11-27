MILF on BBL, Dela Rosa on war on drugs, Miss Universe 2017 | Midday wRap
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front is confident the Duterte administration will treat differently its clamor to reach the culmination of their peace deal. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the PNP will apply lessons learned leading President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is Miss Universe 2017.
