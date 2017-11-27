Dela Rosa on war on drugs, MILF on BBL, LTO revokes Lopez license | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says there's no need to change anything in the police's guidelines in the war on drugs. Manila Times reporter Jomar Canlas denies Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro was his source in a story about an allegedly 'falsified' temporary restraining order that is now among the bases of an impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front is confident the Duterte administration will treat differently its clamor to reach the culmination of their peace deal. The Land Transportation Office revokes the driver's license of actress and former beauty queen Maria Isabel Lopez. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is Miss Universe 2017.
