Watch the midday newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 12:55 PM, November 28, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte vows he will ensure the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law that would create an expanded Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, but with one condition. The House committee on justice asks 5 current and retired justices to testify on the allegation that Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno favored candidates to the bench, and manipulated shortlists. Prince Harry says he proposed to American actress Meghan Markle over roast chicken.