Published 8:30 PM, November 28, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Supreme Court en banc unanimously votes to allow all justices and employees invited by the House justice committee to testify in hearings on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Philippine National Police visited over 8.8 million homes under its controversial Oplan TokHang before it was taken out of the war on drugs. Solicitor General Jose Calida slams the Supreme Court petitions challenging the war on drugs as 'disingenuous moves to destablilize the administration and sow anarchy.' The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrests 11 males in a raid on a hotel in Taguig City, seizing at least P387,000 worth of party drugs. Prince Harry says he proposed to American actress Meghan Markle over roast chicken.