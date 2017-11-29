Dela Rosa and SC, NoKor missile test, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa tells the Supreme Court Tuesday his circular on the war on drugs does not contain orders to kill. North Korea test fires an intercontinental ballistic missile in a major challenge to United States President Donald Trump after he slapped fresh sanctions on Pyongyang and declared it a state sponsor of terrorism. Meghan Markle will be baptized in the Church of England and will apply for British citizenship ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle next May.
