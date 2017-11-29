Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:06 PM, November 29, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa tells the Supreme Court Tuesday his circular on the war on drugs does not contain orders to kill. North Korea test fires an intercontinental ballistic missile in a major challenge to United States President Donald Trump after he slapped fresh sanctions on Pyongyang and declared it a state sponsor of terrorism. Meghan Markle will be baptized in the Church of England and will apply for British citizenship ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle next May.