De Castro testimony, Dela Rosa on Reuters report, UAAP Finals | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Supreme Court Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro testifies in the House justice committee hearing on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says international news agency Reuters 'edited' the videos in its controversial report on an October 11 drug-raid in Tondo. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will appeal to the Justice Department not to drop the charges against former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon over the P6.4 billion in smuggled shabu from China. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach slams the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and a Philippine media outlet for revealing the HIV status of a suspect arrested in a drug raid. The De La Salle Green Archers beats the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 92-83, in Game 2 of the UAAP Men's basketball Finals.
