November 30, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang urges supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte calling for a revolutionary government to maintain peace and order in their gatherings on Bonifacio Day. The National Bureau of Investigation or NBI says there was no mechanical or electrical defect in the coupling device of the MRT train coaches involved in the detachment incident in early November. The United States warned North Korea's leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' if war breaks out as it called on countries to cut all diplomatic and trade ties with Pyongyang.