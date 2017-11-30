Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says the opposition is making a big deal out of the revolutionary government issue. Davao City Representative Karlo Nograles says he was 'surprised' by the huge differences in the House and Senate's proposed 2018 budgets. A joint military and police team arrests an Abu Sayyaf member with a P1.3-million bounty on his head. The much awaited official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is released. The United States warned North Korea's leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' if war breaks out as it called on countries to cut all diplomatic and trade ties with Pyongyang.