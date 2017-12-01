Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:41 PM, December 01, 2017

Today on Rappler:

A few thousand supporters who gathered in Manila on Bonifacio Day say they are 'granting President Rodrigo Duterte the powers’ to declare a revolutionary government. Former senator Bong Revilla and Janet Lim-Napoles want the Sandiganbayan to outrightly dismiss their plunder charges over the multi-billion-peso pork barrel scam. A New York Times report says United States President Donald Trump is set to replace State Secretary Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.