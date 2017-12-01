Roque on RevGov, Duque on Dengvaxia, Tax Reform bill | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says the declaration of a revolutionary government would be an option if the Duterte administration is in 'its death throes.' Health Secretary Francisco Duque III suspends the school-based dengue vaccination program. The Senate and the House of Representatives begin deliberations on the tax reform bill to thresh out differences between their respective versions. The Sandiganbayan's Third Division approves the motion to consolidate the Mamasapano cases of former president Benigno Aquino with other similar cases at the court's Fourth Division. A New York Times report says United States President Donald Trump is set to replace State Secretary Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.
