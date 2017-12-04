Dengvaxia issue, Sereno acquittal, Cotto retirement | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Dengvaxia not guaranteed to prevent dengue – Sanofi. Police arrest alleged hitman posing as army sergeant. Senators bribed to acquit Sereno? Gadon accusation 'pure hearsay.' Australia competition inquiry targets Facebook, Google. Miguel Cotto retires from boxing with loss to Sadam Ali.
