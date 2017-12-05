FDA on Dengvaxia, Piston president ordered arrested, Trump travel ban | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines orders French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur to pull out its Dengvaxia vaccine from the market. A Quezon City court orders the arrest of public transport leader George San Mateo for organizing a jeepney strike in February. The United States Supreme Court says the American government could fully enforce a revised ban on travelers from 6 mainly Muslim countries pending appeal.
