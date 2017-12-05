Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 8:23 PM, December 05, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to return to his war on drugs. The Supreme Court en banc affirms its earlier ruling upholding the constitutionality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation of martial law in Mindanao. Supreme Court Administrator Midas Marquez says benefits for survivors of judges and justices were delayed by over two years since 2015, when Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno created technical working groups to attend to the matter. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says he will not recommend a declaration of suspension of military operations or SOMO against the New People's Army this year. The United States Supreme Court says the American government could fully enforce a revised ban on travelers from 6 mainly Muslim countries pending appeal.