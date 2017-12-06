WHO on Dengvaxia, Dela Rosa’s replacement, Trump on Jerusalem | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The World Health Organization says it never gave a recommendation to the Philippines and other countries to use the world’s first dengue vaccine in their national immunization programs. A top police official says President Rodrigo Duterte already named a replacement for Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa when he retires in January 2018. United States President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
