Robredo on CPP-NPA, Calida in SC oral arguments, Trump on Jerusalem | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Vice President Leni Robredo says she supports President Rodrigo Duterte's proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army as a terrorist organization. Solicitor General Jose Calida says the archipelagic nature of the Philippines makes it impossible for authorities to catch all smugglers of illegal drugs. SAGIP Representative Rodante Marcoleta questions Supreme Court Clerk of Court Felipa Anama's supposed 'loyalty' to Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Chief Joseph Adnol says cops don't need body cameras because their 'camera is God.' United States President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
