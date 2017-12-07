Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:10 PM, December 07, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he will order the 'mass arrest' of National Democratic Front consultants 'any day now.' The Philippine National Police will add new guidelines before policemen resume its role in the war on drugs. United States President Donald Trump recognizes the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.