Duterte on NDF, New War on Drugs guidelines, Trump on Jerusalem | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will order the 'mass arrest' of National Democratic Front consultants 'any day now.' The Philippine National Police will add new guidelines before policemen resume its role in the war on drugs. United States President Donald Trump recognizes the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
