Watch the evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 9:30 PM, December 07, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says he is investigating whether or not Sanofi Pasteur withheld crucial information regarding the risks of the Dengvaxia vaccine. The Philippine National Police recommends a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao to President Rodrigo Duterte. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez insists that the impeachment case against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is a constitutional process more than political. The Philippine National Police raids 4 houses linked to the Parojinog clan in Ozamiz City, seizing P50 million worth of shabu and firearms. United States President Donald Trump recognizes the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.