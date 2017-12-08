Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

December 08, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Armed Forces Spokesperson Restituto Padilla says the military supports extending martial law in Mindanao. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III creates a task force that will review the now-suspended dengue vaccination program. Jover Laurio, the woman behind Pinoy Ako Blog, sues self-proclaimed 'political and social commentator' Franco Mabanta for 4 counts of libel. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the Philippines will 'reassess' its commitment to the International Criminal Court if it violates the principle of ‘complementarity’ enshrined in its founding treaty. A Wall Street Journal report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the actual buyer of a Leonardo da Vinci painting that sold for a record-breaking $450 million at an auction last month.