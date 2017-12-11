Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:08 PM, December 11, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Four justices of the Supreme Court – 3 incumbent and one retired – stand as witnesses in the impeachment case filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas says President Rodrigo Duterte will ask Congress to once again extend martial law in Mindanao. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar says the Chinese government selected China Telecom to invest in the Philippines in a bid to break the current duopoly in the local telecommunications industry.