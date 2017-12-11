SC Justices in impeachment hearing, Fariñas on martial law, China Telecom | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Four justices of the Supreme Court – 3 incumbent and one retired – stand as witnesses in the impeachment case filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas says President Rodrigo Duterte will ask Congress to once again extend martial law in Mindanao. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar says the Chinese government selected China Telecom to invest in the Philippines in a bid to break the current duopoly in the local telecommunications industry.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita