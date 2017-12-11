Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:34 PM, December 11, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Senator Dick Gordon says the speed of the approval for the controversial Dengvaxia dengue vaccine was 'too fast,' hinting that a 'conspiracy' may be behind it. Several associate justices slam Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for apparent mistakes she repeatedly made during her 5-year term. President Rodrigo Duterte asks Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao by one more year. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar says the Chinese government selected China Telecom to invest in the Philippines in a bid to break the current duopoly in the local telecommunications industry.