Sanofi on Dengvaxia, CA on Ongpin case, New York subway attack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur says the permanent removal of its Dengvaxia dengue vaccine from the Philippine market would be a 'disservice to the Filipino people.' The Court of Appeals clears tycoon Bobby Ongpin of insider trading charges involving Philex Mining shares in 2009. A suicide bomber detonates a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded New York subway passage during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring 3 people.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita