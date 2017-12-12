Watch the midday newcast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:42 PM, December 12, 2017

Today on Rappler:

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur says the permanent removal of its Dengvaxia dengue vaccine from the Philippine market would be a 'disservice to the Filipino people.' The Court of Appeals clears tycoon Bobby Ongpin of insider trading charges involving Philex Mining shares in 2009. A suicide bomber detonates a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded New York subway passage during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring 3 people.