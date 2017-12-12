Duterte on martial law extension, Dela Rosa on Carpio, Ongpin case | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte singles out one armed group in his letter to Congress asking for a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa questions why Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio thinks police are ignoring big-time drug lords. President Rodrigo Duterte will fire all the commissioners of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor. The Court of Appeals clears tycoon Bobby Ongpin of insider trading charges involving Philex Mining shares in 2009. A former Facebook executive says he regrets creating tools 'that are ripping apart the social fabric' of society.
