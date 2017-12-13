Joint session on martial law, Duterte on media, Tillerson on North Korea | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate and the House of Representatives convenes in a joint session to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte's request for a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao. President Rodrigo Duterte departs from his usual threatening tone against the media by assuring them, he is not their enemy. American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is ready to talk to North Korea 'without preconditions' but remains determined to force it to abandon its nuclear arsenal.
