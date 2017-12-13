Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:40 PM, December 13, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Senate and the House of Representatives convenes in a joint session to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte's request for a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao. President Rodrigo Duterte departs from his usual threatening tone against the media by assuring them, he is not their enemy. American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is ready to talk to North Korea 'without preconditions' but remains determined to force it to abandon its nuclear arsenal.