Published 8:23 PM, December 13, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Congress, voting 240-27, extends martial law in Mindanao by a year or from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 upon the request of President Rodrigo Duterte. Congress ratifies the 2018 P3.767-trillion national budget. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III slams French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur for 'mental dishonesty' over its dengue vaccine Dengvaxia. President Rodrigo Duterte says he plans to extend the tour of duty of Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa by ‘2 to 3’ months before assigning him to the Bureau of Corrections. President Rodrigo Duterte says he does not think most Filipinos are ready for a shift to a federal form of government, a longtime advocacy of his.