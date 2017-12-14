Tax Reform Bill passed, Duterte on ABS-CBN, Urduja intensifies | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate and the House of Representatives ratify the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN bill. President Rodrigo Duterte says he is willing to make amends with ABS-CBN chairman Gabby Lopez if his television network promotes federalism. Tropical Depression Urduja slightly intensifies and slows down as it threatens Samar.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita