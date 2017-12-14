Watch Rappler's midday newscast

Published 1:27 PM, December 14, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Senate and the House of Representatives ratify the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN bill. President Rodrigo Duterte says he is willing to make amends with ABS-CBN chairman Gabby Lopez if his television network promotes federalism. Tropical Depression Urduja slightly intensifies and slows down as it threatens Samar.