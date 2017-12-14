Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:48 PM, December 14, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Former president Benigno Aquino defends his administration’s decision to rush the procurement of the P3.5-billion worth of dengue vaccine in 2015. The Senate and the House of Representatives ratify the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN bill. President Rodrigo Duterte says he has no plans of filing cases against former president Benigno Aquino despite whatever grievance he may have with him. Tropical Depression Urduja slightly intensifies as it approaches Samar. Facebook rebuffs a former executive who earlier said the social media giant is 'ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.'