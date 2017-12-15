Tropical storm Urduja, Martial law, Disney buys 21st Century Fox | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Tropical storm Urduja is moving slowly over the Samar provinces. Generals advising President Rodrigo Duterte say there is no reason to fear that martial law would be expanded nationwide. Walt Disney Co. agrees to buy key film and television operations of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita