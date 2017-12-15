Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 8:34 PM, December 15, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Tropical storm Urduja remains in its place and continues to threaten the Eastern Visayas area. Armed Forces chief Rey Guerrero offers no public assurance that martial law will not be expanded nationwide. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says the pre-debut photo shoot of presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte in Malacañang is a non-issue. A rather bizarre complaint against former president Benigno Aquino over the controversial Dengvaxia vaccination program is filed before the Office of the Ombudsman. Walt Disney Co. agrees to buy key film and television operations of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.