Tropical depression Urduja, Duterte on LGBT, Trump on Mueller | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Tropical depression Urduja crosses Palawan is & moving towards the West Philippine Sea. President Rodrigo Duterte says he is looking for a 'bright' and 'honest' person to represent the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor. United States President Donald Trump insists he will not fire special counsel Robert Mueller.
