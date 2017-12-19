Duterte on CPP-NPA, Duterte visits Biliran, Facebook | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte compares the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army to ISIS. President Rodrigo Duterte visits Biliran. Facebook says it is working to fight a recurring practice called 'engagement baiting' by demoting pages using the tactic to game its social engagement metrics.
