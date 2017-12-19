Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 9:03 PM, December 19, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion. A media watchdog report says the Philippines is the deadliest country for journalists in Asia in 2017. President Rodrigo Duterte wants the government to ensure that China Telecom can begin its Philippine operations by the first quarter of 2018. Armed Forces Chief Rey Guerrero relieves Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado as Philippine Navy chief 3 months ahead of his retirement in March 2018. The Philippine government withdraws its application for the second cycle of grants from the United States aid-giving body, Millennium Challenge Corporation.