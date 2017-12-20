Duterte on BBL, Sereno on Gadon, Christmas ceasefire | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he is not confident the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law is allowed by the 1987 Constitution. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's camp says she cannot be compelled through a subpoena to attend the House justice committee's impeachment hearings. President Rodrigo Duterte declares a ceasefire with communist rebels during the Christmas season.
