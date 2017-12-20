Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 2:26 PM, December 20, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he is not confident the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law is allowed by the 1987 Constitution. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's camp says she cannot be compelled through a subpoena to attend the House justice committee's impeachment hearings. President Rodrigo Duterte declares a ceasefire with communist rebels during the Christmas season.