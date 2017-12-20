Diokno on Duterte, Crime rate down, Tropical Depression Vinta | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says President Rodrigo Duterte spent his confidential and intelligence funds 'better than the past administrations.' Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives slam the removal of their budgets for 2018, calling it an assault to democracy. Data from the Philippine National Police claims the volume of crimes in the Philippines dropped in 2017 by 21.8%. Navigation app Waze says December 22, a Friday, may be the worst day to drive this Christmas season. The Low Pressure Area east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur intensifies into Tropical Depression Vinta.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita