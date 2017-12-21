Tropical Storm Vinta, Alvarez on budget cuts, Climate change | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
State weather bureau Pagasa calls on residents to be vigilant as Tropical Storm Vinta continued heading for Eastern Mindanao Thursday. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez defends the budget cuts on the allocations for the districts of several lawmakers. Scientists say the role of climate change in causing or worsening certain natural disasters has grown increasingly clear this year.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita