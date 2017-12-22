Watch Rappler's evening newscast

December 22, 2017

Vinta weakens into a tropical depression and is now over Zamboanga del Sur area. President Rodrigo Duterte leads the oath of allegiance for 668 communist rebels who surrendered this year. Rescue teams resume their search for survivors after a ferry carrying more than 250 passengers capsized. The Supreme Court orders the release of Aegis Juris fraternity leader Arvin Balag from the Senate. Cebu Pacific says it will fly home for free overseas Filipino workers who are stranded in Hong Kong after a travel agency failed to confirm their flights.