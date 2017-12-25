PH on Rohingya, Agoo Christmas crash, Pope Francis Christmas Eve message | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines joins China, Russia, and other countries in opposing the United Nations General Assembly's call for Myanmar to end a military campaign against Muslim Rohingya. At least 20 people die and 15 others are injured in a tragic Christmas Day road collision in Agoo, La Union. Pope Francis in his Christmas Eve Mass urge the world's 1.3 billion Catholics not to ignore the plight of migrants.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita