Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:52 PM, December 25, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Philippines joins China, Russia, and other countries in opposing the United Nations General Assembly's call for Myanmar to end a military campaign against Muslim Rohingya. At least 20 people die and 15 others are injured in a tragic Christmas Day road collision in Agoo, La Union. Pope Francis in his Christmas Eve Mass urge the world's 1.3 billion Catholics not to ignore the plight of migrants.