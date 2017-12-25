Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:27 PM, December 25, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte resigns on Christmas day. Netizens are divided over the resignation of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte on Christmas Day. The death toll from Tropical Storm Vinta climbs to at least 240 with scores still missing. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre orders a criminal investigation into the NCCC mall fire in Davao City that killed dozens of people, most of them call center staff from American firm SSI. The Philippines joins China, Russia, and other countries in opposing the United Nations General Assembly's call for Myanmar to end a military campaign against Muslim Rohingya.