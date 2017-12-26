Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:18 PM, December 26, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte and his eldest son Paolo Duterte are expected to discuss the latter's resignation as Davao City vice mayor. The Davao City Fire Bureau finds 36 lifeless bodies inside the NCCC Mall two days after it was engulfed by fire. Pope Francis on Christmas calls for peace in Jerusalem and highlights the plight of children scarred by conflict.