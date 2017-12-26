Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 7:12 PM, December 26, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says being linked to the P6.4 billion in smuggled shabu from China prompted the resignation of his eldest son, former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte, on Christmas day. Labor unions slam the Labor Department over the deaths of 37 workers in a Davao City mall fire. The Armed Forces is on full alert Tuesday as the Communist Party of the Philippines celebrates its 49th founding anniversary. Hong Kong police arrest the co-owner of Peya Travel. Pope Francis on Christmas calls for peace in Jerusalem and highlights the plight of children scarred by conflict.